Wi-Fi to be installed on GO trains and buses

Last Updated Feb 21, 2018 at 10:09 am EST

File photo of a GO train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve White

Wireless internet is coming to the network of trains and buses that connect the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation says that Wi-Fi on GO Transit vehicles will make using public transit easier and more convenient.

It says free internet is already available at most GO stations and bus terminals.

The province says GO Transit operator Metrolinx will test the service in March on two GO trains and four GO buses to study service quality and collect feedback.

It says Wi-Fi will eventually expand to all GO vehicles but didn’t say when exactly that would happen.

