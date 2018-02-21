1 injured in stabbing at Pickering GO station

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing at the Pickering GO station.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers from @DRPSWestDiv are responding to a stabbing at the Pickering Go Station on Bayly Street. More info to follow on the victims condition. pic.twitter.com/w2Vvnpu4Do — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) February 21, 2018

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said it appears the victim had just exited a Durham Transit bus and walked into the GO station when the incident happened.

There has been no word on the extent of injuries suffered by the male victim.

A suspect description has not been released.

GO Transit service has not been affected.

