1 injured in stabbing at Pickering GO station

Last Updated Feb 21, 2018 at 10:37 am EST

File photo of the Durham police logo. CITYNEWS

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing at the Pickering GO station.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said it appears the victim had just exited a Durham Transit bus and walked into the GO station when the incident happened.

There has been no word on the extent of injuries suffered by the male victim.

A suspect description has not been released.

GO Transit service has not been affected.
More to come

