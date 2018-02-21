Search underway for possible missing child in Grand River

Provincial police say a search is underway for a possible missing child after a car was swept into the Grand River near Orangeville.

Police say the car was swept into the river around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning near Waldemar, west of Orangeville.

A woman was pulled from the car, which was swept downstream and is now jammed against the Highway 109 bridge.

While police won’t confirm that a child may have been in the car or that one is missing, Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue crews are searching with a sense of urgency.

Centre Wellington Fire Chief Brad Patton calls it a complex and risky operation due to fast moving cold water with large ice flows.