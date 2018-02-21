Loading articles...

Man dies after being hit by transport truck at Kennedy Commons

Last Updated Feb 21, 2018 at 10:05 pm EST

One man is dead after being hit by a transport truck at a shopping centre in Scarborough on Feb. 21, 2018. CITYNEWS/David Misener

A man has died after he was hit by a transport truck at a shopping centre in Scarborough.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Kennedy Commons, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401.

Paramedics took a man in his 20s to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm he was pronounced dead in hospital.

 

 

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies