New book by Sen. Bernie Sanders coming in November

FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a rally for Omaha Democratic mayoral candidate Heath Mello in Omaha, Neb. Sanders is working on a new book. "Where We Go From Here" will be released Nov. 13 by Thomas Dunne Books. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning his next move.
At least on paper.
The Vermont independent and 2016 presidential contender is working on a new book. The publisher tells The Associated Press in a Wednesday statement that “Where We Go From Here” will be released Nov. 13 by Thomas Dunne Books.
Sanders will focus on how to oppose to President Trump and how to “strengthen the progressive movement.” Sanders’ previous book, “Our Revolution,” told of his 2016 campaign.
His surprisingly strong run against Hillary Rodham Clinton in the Democratic primaries made him a national figure and favourite among progressives. He is often mentioned as a possible candidate for 2020.
Thomas Dunne Books is an imprint of St. Martin’s Press.