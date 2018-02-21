'Fortune Teller' anchors Caravaggio installation in Mexico

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Visitors look at a projection of a painting by Italian master Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (1571-1610) during the opening of a Caravaggio exhibit at the National Art Museum in Mexico City Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernandino Hernandez)
MEXICO CITY – The celebrated painting “The Fortune Teller” by Caravaggio is going on display in Mexico City in what curators describe as a multi-sensory exhibit that brings the public into the Italian baroque master’s world.
The exposition “Caravaggio. A Work, a Legacy” centres on the emblematic painting (1593-1595), which shows a fortune teller reading the hand of a wealthy young man who fails to notice that she’s stealing his ring.
Sara Baz is director of the Museo Nacional de Arte, where the work will be shown from Thursday through May 20. She calls the work “a Caravaggist manifesto par excellence.”
The second part of the exhibit consists of an installation including a 45-minute video on highlights from Caravaggio’s life and important aspects of his work: “Light,” ”Theatricality,” ”Naturalism” and “Violence.”