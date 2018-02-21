'Fortune Teller' anchors Caravaggio installation in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – The celebrated painting “The Fortune Teller” by Caravaggio is going on display in Mexico City in what curators describe as a multi-sensory exhibit that brings the public into the Italian baroque master’s world.

The exposition “Caravaggio. A Work, a Legacy” centres on the emblematic painting (1593-1595), which shows a fortune teller reading the hand of a wealthy young man who fails to notice that she’s stealing his ring.

Sara Baz is director of the Museo Nacional de Arte, where the work will be shown from Thursday through May 20. She calls the work “a Caravaggist manifesto par excellence.”

The second part of the exhibit consists of an installation including a 45-minute video on highlights from Caravaggio’s life and important aspects of his work: “Light,” ”Theatricality,” ”Naturalism” and “Violence.”