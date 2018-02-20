Quebec's top court upholds kirpan ban at the legislature

MONTREAL – Quebec’s top court has upheld the right of the national assembly to prohibit people from entering with a kirpan.

Two members of the World Sikh Organization of Canada were challenging a unanimous motion adopted in the national assembly in 2011.

The motion stated that security personnel had the right to refuse entry to anyone who did not want to remove the religious symbol.

Balpreet Singh and Harminder Kaur did not want to part with their kirpans as they headed into a legislature hearing to submit a brief.

Originally, they argued the motion was unconstitutional but then changed their position to say it was legal but non-binding.

But Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Patrick Healy rejected their arguments and upheld Superior Court Justice Pierre Journet’s ruling that said the national assembly has the right to establish its own rules in accordance with parliamentary privilege.

Singh had no immediate comment.