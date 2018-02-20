Four arrested in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

Four people have been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old woman in Mississauga last Thursday.

Police say the victim was struck by a south bound vehicle while crossing the street in the Mavis Road and Knotty Pine Grove area around 8:40 p.m. She suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and witnesses told police the vehicle involved was a small, white, compact car and would have damage to the front windshield.

Police say the driver believed to be responsible for the accident turned himself in on Saturday.

60-year-old Satchithanantha Vaithilingam from Brampton has been charged with fail to remain. Two women, Hivissa Satchithananthan, 25, and Shajeetha Satchithananthan, 28, as well as one man, Gowtham Satkunarajah, 28, have all been charged with accessory after the fact.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam video or any more information about the incident to contact them.