Bicyclist blames Waze for directing him into Lincoln Tunnel
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 20, 2018 9:31 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 20, 2018 at 10:00 pm EST
NEW YORK, N.Y. – A New York City bicyclist delivering Chinese food is blaming the Waze navigation app for directing him into the busy Lincoln Tunnel, where bikes are banned.
A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman says 19-year-old Bruce Lee was stopped Tuesday evening after he pedaled into the tunnel, which connects Manhattan and New Jersey.
The Staten Island man told police that he was directed into the tunnel under the Hudson River by the Waze app on his phone.
He was arrested on charges of trespass and criminal possession of a weapon after a dagger was found in his possession. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.
