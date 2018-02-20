10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. WHY FLORIDA SURVIVORS, LAWMAKERS ARE ON A COLLISION COURSE OVER GUNS

Students who survived the Florida school shooting journeyed to the state capitol to urge lawmakers to prevent another massacre, but the gun-friendly Legislature effectively halted any possibility of banning assault rifles like the one used in the attack.

2. WHAT GUN DEVICE TRUMP SAYS SHOULD BE BANNED

Trump said he has signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to “ban all devices” like the rapid-fire bump stocks involved in last year’s Las Vegas massacre.

3. WHICH STATE IS PONDERING GUN CONTROL

Recent efforts to regulate gun ownership have failed in Vermont, where new legislation would prevent people from possessing firearms if courts ruled they posed threat to themselves or others.

4. WHO ADMITS HE LIED TO MUELLER’S FEDERAL AGENTS

Alex van der Zwaan, an attorney linked to a former Trump campaign official, admitted he lied to federal investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller, becoming the fourth person to plead guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

5. WHY THE US IS STRAINING TO CURB RUSSIA MEDDLING AS NEW ELECTIONS NEAR

This year’s first congressional primaries are just two weeks away, and the U.S. seems in many ways unprepared to combat new Russian election interference .

6. WHERE THE BOMBING GOES ON

Government forces bombed the Syrian capital’s suburbs for the second straight day, killing more than 100 people and raising the spectre of a full-scale offensive that could spell catastrophe for the nearly 400,000 residents in its path.

7. HOW PEANUT ALLERGIES COULD BE PREVENTED

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said that its daily capsules of peanut powder helped children build tolerance in a major study.

8. WHO IS MAKING A FINAL RUN DOWN THE OLYMPIC SLOPES

Lindsey Vonn already has said that these will be her last Olympics. Now comes her last downhill at a Winter Games. She says she would rather not think about that aspect of this race and figures there will time for reflection later.

9. SOUTH KOREA WONDERS IF IT’S NOW A HOCKEY NATION

After an historic moment, South Koreans will try to make hockey take root and the sport hopes to grow around the region, as Asia will again host the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

10. WHICH SCHOOL MUST VACATE A NATIONAL BASKETBALL TITLE

Louisville has lost its 2013 men’s basketball title following an NCAA appeals panel’s decision to uphold sanctions against the men’s program for violations committed in a sex scandal.