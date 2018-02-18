Loading articles...

Male seriously injured after being struck by car in midtown

A male suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car near Yonge and Eglinton on Sunday night (Joe Fazio/CITYNEWS)

A male pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck in midtown.

Police say they were called to the scene on Yonge Street near Roselawn Avenue just north of Eglinton around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Paramedics say they transported one male to a trauma centre in serious condition.

