Patrick Brown and Ontario PCs in turmoil: timeline of key events

Patrick Brown, as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, was gearing up to try and defeat Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne in the upcoming election when allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him on in January. Brown resigned as party leader, as per a statement. The party was shaken to its core and took immediate steps to pull itself out of the downward spiral.

But now, questions are being raised about the validity of the accusations and whether Brown actually signed off on his resignation letter. Below is a timeline of what has transpired so far in what has been a rocky and scandalous time for Brown and the party.

Jan. 24

In a late-night press conference at Queen’s Park, Patrick Brown “categorically” denies what he called “troubling allegations” about his conduct and his character. He says he was made aware of the allegations just a few hours earlier but does not provide details on what the allegations are.

CTV News reports two women have made sexual misconduct allegations against Brown that date back to Brown’s time as a federal MP. CTV does not name the women.

A number of high level party executives — campaign manager Andrew Boddington, chief of staff Alykhan Velshi, deputy campaign manager Dan Robertson, Ontario PC press secretary Nick Bergamini, and deputy campaign manager Joshua Workman — all resign.

Jan. 25

The Ontario PC Party issues a statement from Patrick Brown that reads: “These allegations are false and have been difficult to hear. However, defeating Kathleen Wynne in 2018 is more important than one individual. For this reason, after consulting with caucus, friends and family I have decided to step down as Leader of the Ontario PC Party. I will remain on as a MPP while I definitively clear my name from these false allegations.”

Ontario PC deputy leaders Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark issue a statement saying, “In the interest of the Ontario PC Party we unanimously agree that Mr. Brown cannot continue serving as the Leader.” The statement says the caucus “will immediately consult with party officials and members on best way to move forward.” They add it “was appropriate that Mr. Brown resigned as Ontario PC leader.”

Jan. 26

Lisa MacLeod says she had flagged rumours about Patrick Brown to his campaign team weeks before he stepped down, but didn’t know whether it had been brought to the attention of others in the party. “There’s been a lot of speculation and people have heard a lot of different things throughout a period of time. So, there were lots of things that were percolating that a lot of people heard,” she says.

The party’s caucus names Vic Fedeli as interim leader of the Ontario PC party. Later that day, the party’s executive votes to hold a leadership race and select a new leader, ahead of the spring election. That decision went against the party’s caucus, which wanted Fedeli to service as permanent leader through the upcoming election.

Jan. 28

Ontario PC Party president Rick Dykstra announces he is stepping down, saying it was time to “take a step back for someone else to lead us through the hard work.” However, Maclean’s reports Dykstra’s resignation comes just hours after the magazine sent questions outlining allegations made by a young Conservative staffer back in 2014.

Jan. 29

Doug Ford announces he will run for leadership of Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives, saying “I can’t watch the party I love, fall into the hands of the elite.” Back in 2014, he took over his brother Rob Ford’s mayoral re-election campaign when the younger Ford was diagnosed with cancer. Last year, Doug Ford announced he plans to run for mayor this year.

Feb. 1

Christine Elliott announces via social media that she plans to enter the leadership race. Campaign sources tell CityNews Caroline Mulroney, a Toronto lawyer and daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, will also announce her leadership bid in the coming days. Elliott, the widow of late federal finance minister Jim Flaherty, has run twice unsuccessfully for the Tory leadership, once in 2009 when she lost to Tim Hudak, and again in 2015, when she came second to Brown.

PC party executive says its members will select a new leader on March 10. Votes will be cast electronically March 2-8, and the results will be announced March 10.

Feb. 4

Caroline Mulroney confirms she is joining the race for the PC leadership. “After 15 years of Liberal government we need a fresh change,” she said. “People are tired. They want a new government. They want something new. So, I decided to put my name forward,” she says.

Feb. 6

Patrick Brown, via social media, thanks supporters and says “the truth will come out.” It was the first time he spoke since stepping down as party leader.

Feb. 11

Patrick Brown issues a statement on Facebook disputing parts of the CTV News report. He says specific details of the accusations from two unnamed women, which date back to when he was a federal MP, contain discrepancies that prove their accounts are false. He also alleges both of the accusers know CTV reporters socially, and that the broadcaster left out a contradicting account from a witness to one of the alleged incidents.

Feb. 13

CTV reports one of the women who made allegations against Brown now says she was not underage at the time of the alleged misconduct.

Feb. 14

Patrick Brown issues a statement on Facebook accusing CTV News of defamation for broadcasting the allegations from two women that date back to when he was a federal MP. “Here is my message to CTV News. You lied. You defamed me,” he writes.

In an exclusive interview with Global TV, Brown encourages his accusers to go to Barrie police if they stand by their allegations.

Tanya Granic Allen, the head of a parents’ advocacy group, joins the PC leadership race. Granic Allen has been an outspoken critic of the Ontario Liberals’ sex-education curriculum and Brown himself.

Feb. 15

Sources close to Patrick Brown tell CityNews that he never signed a resignation letter. Later, he admitted in a television interview to Global News that members of his staff released his resignation letter without his permission.

Brown hasn’t said he would re-seek the Party leadership or challenge the results of the leadership race. But sources close to Brown tell CityNews that they believe the leadership race is invalid.

Brown says he is suing CTV News over its reporting of what he alleges are false accusations of sexual misconduct. It was not immediately clear if Brown has filed a statement of claim or other legal documents with a court.

Ontario PC leadership candidates square off in first leadership debate. In an hour-long debate, the four candidates vying for the top post are united in their opposition to a key Liberal government promise to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019.

