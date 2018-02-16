Caesars to check 'Do Not Disturb' rooms daily

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – One of the world’s largest casino companies will check its guests’ hotel rooms every 24 hours, even if they have a “Do Not Disturb” sign hanging on the doorknob.

Caesars Entertainment has become the latest hospitality firm to adopt new room check policies after a gunman fired on an outdoor concert from his Las Vegas hotel room in October, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds before killing himself.

Caesars told The Associated Press on Friday it also is considering giving panic buttons to its employees to enable them to quickly summon help if they are in danger or feel threatened.

The company will implement the new policy soon at all its properties worldwide.

It owns 47 casinos in five countries.

Disney, Hilton, Wynn Resorts, and Boyd Gaming also have updated their room check policies.