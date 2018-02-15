Loading articles...

Woman struck and killed in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga

Police were called to the intersection of Mavis Road and Knotty Pine Grove, near Derry Road, around 8:40 p.m. Thursday night.

The victim, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

