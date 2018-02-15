Canadian captain Christine Sinclair leads NWSL allocated players for this season

TORONTO – Portland Thorns star forward Christine Sinclair leads the list of 11 Canadian internationals designed as allocated players in the National Women’s Soccer League for the upcoming season.

Some 23 Americans were also allocated to clubs.

The salaries of allocated players are paid by the U.S. and Canadian soccer federations. The league’s nine teams all have at least one allocated American player. Seven teams have an allocated Canadian player.

Washington Spirit rookie midfielder Rebecca Quinn and Sky Blue FC forward Adriana Leon join the ranks of Canadian allocated players this season.

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe is off the list, having parted ways with Washington and going through the league’s so-called distribution process without being taken by another club.

The other allocated Canadians are goalkeepers Sabrina D’Angelo (North Carolina Courage) and Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue FC), defenders Allysha Chapman (North Carolina Courage), Shelina Zadorsky (Orlando Pride), midfielders Desiree Scott (Utah Royals FC), Diana Matheson (Utah Royals FC) and forwards Janine Beckie (Sky Blue FC) and Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash).

Among the newcomers on the U.S. allocated list are Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage) and Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit).

Those who are no longer allocated included Sydney Leroux (Orlando Pride), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride) and Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC). Morgan Brian, who is playing in France with Lyon, also wasn’t allocated.

—

With files from The Associated Press