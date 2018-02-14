High-risk sex offender being released from jail Wednesday

Toronto police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who is being released from jail on Wednesday.

Joseph Thayakaran Joseph, 45, is scheduled to be released from prison after serving an eight-year, 10-month sentence for sexual assault charges as well as three counts of forcible confinement.

Police said Joseph, who will be living in Toronto upon his release, has high-risk potential to re-offend.

Joseph has a number of conditions to comply with upon his release, including reporting to police on a weekly basis and not to use social media accounts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474.