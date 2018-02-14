Loading articles...

High-risk sex offender being released from jail Wednesday

Last Updated Feb 14, 2018 at 9:38 am EST

Community safety notification for released sex offender Joseph Thayakaran Joseph, 45, Feb. 14, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who is being released from jail on Wednesday.

Joseph Thayakaran Joseph, 45, is scheduled to be released from prison after serving an eight-year, 10-month sentence for sexual assault charges as well as three counts of forcible confinement.

Police said Joseph, who will be living in Toronto upon his release, has high-risk potential to re-offend.

Joseph has a number of conditions to comply with upon his release, including reporting to police on a weekly basis and not to use social media accounts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474.

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

waladamra

He should be left in jail there are already too many crazies walking around the city as it is.

February 14, 2018 at 10:14 am