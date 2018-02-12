Suspect sought for allegedly spitting in streetcar driver's face

Toronto police have released security camera images of a man who allegedly assaulted a TTC streetcar driver last year.

The incident happened in the College and Bay streets area around 2 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2017.

Police say the driver was helping a woman get on the street, when someone stole the transfers.

The driver was able to grab the transfers back, but the suspect became enraged and spat in the driver’s face.

Police say the man is between 30 and 35 years old and has a medium build. At the time, he was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

