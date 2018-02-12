In Photos: Day 3 at the Winter Olympics

Loading articles...

Last Updated Feb 12, 2018 at 9:55 am EST

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA  FEBRUARY 12, 2018: Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada and their coach Marie-France Dubreuil (in the middle) react as they learn the score after preforming their free dance as part of the figure skating team event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at the Gangneung Ice Arena. Pictured R is figure skater Patrick Chan, Valery Sharifulin/TASS

A veteran group of decorated figure skaters and moguls star Mikael Kingsbury earned Canada its first gold medals of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Gabrielle Daleman, of Newmarket, clinched Canada top spot in the team figure skating competition Monday after finishing third in the women’s free skate, before teammates Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the ice dance segment of the event.

