Canada's Mikael Kingsbury wins gold medal in men's moguls

Last Updated Feb 12, 2018 at 8:40 am EST

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury celebrates after capturing his first Olympic title in the men's moguls at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury has captured his first Olympic title, winning gold in the men’s moguls at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 86.63 in the third and final run to take top spot.

Australia’s Matt Graham took silver with 82.57 while Daichi Hara captured bronze with 82.19.

Kingsbury, the World Cup leader and Sochi Games silver medallist, was the top qualifier after scoring 86.07 points Friday.

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh.

