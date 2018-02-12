Holidaying frog game finds fans among China's harried youth

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this Feb. 7, 2018 photo, Jia Weiwei demonstrates how to play the Japanese mobile game Travel Frog on her smartphone in Beijing. The Japanese mobile game Travel Frog has attracted a massive following in China by speaking to a desire for a more passive existence among harried youngsters that some have termed "Buddhist style" for its desired goal of Zen-like serenity. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
BEIJING, China – Wang Zhuyin studies 10 hours a day preparing for a series of tests to obtain a U.S. physician’s license. But like millions of young Chinese, Wang has found a new way to cope with the pressure: an online game about a frog.
A frog that’s perpetually on vacation.
The “Travel Frog” game has attracted a massive following by speaking to a desire for a more passive existence among people that some have termed “Buddhist style” for its goal of Zen-like serenity.
The game has only two scenes, a loft home and a courtyard where users can collect clover to buy food and other supplies for their frog. There isn’t much else a user can do. The frog randomly reads, eats or travels. Waiting takes up most of the playing time.