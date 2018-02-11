Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe wins Olympic silver in women's moguls

Last Updated Feb 11, 2018 at 9:00 am EST

Gold medal winner, France's Perrine Laffont, right, looks on as Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe, of Montreal, celebrates with a jump on the podium after competing to her silver medal finish in the freestyle skiing event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday, February 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Justine Dufour-Lapointe took the silver medal in women’s moguls at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Dufour-Lapointe scored 78.56 on a fast and aggressive final run.

France’s Perrine Laffont won with 78.65, while Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva took bronze with 77.40.

Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., skied last in the final but did not finish.

Dufour-Lapointe, from Montreal, won gold four years ago in Sochi, Russia, with sister Chloe finishing second.

Only Canada’s Alex Bilodeau has defended an Olympic moguls title, winning in 2010 and 2014.

More coming.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies