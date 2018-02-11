Loading articles...

Kings forward Dustin Brown suspended for 1 game

Last Updated Feb 11, 2018 at 10:00 pm EST

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) gets up after being taken down by Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (not shown) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Brown was kicked out of the game for the hit. Kings defensemen Derek Forbort (24) and Drew Doughty (8) skate past. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown was suspended for one game without pay Sunday for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.

Brown was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing in the second period of the Kings’ 4-3 loss Saturday night at Tampa Bay. The suspension will cost Brown $31,586.

