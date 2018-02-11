Former MPP Chris Stockwell dies of cancer at age 60

Former Etobicoke MPP Chris Stockwell has died after a battle with cancer. He was 60.

Stockwell served as speaker of the Legislative Assembly at Queen’s Park when the Mike Harris Tories swept to power in Ontario in 1995.

Following the 1999 provincial election, the maverick politician was named labour minister.

In 2002, he ran for the leadership of the Conservatives but finished fifth in the race that saw Ernie Eves succeed Mike Harris.

Stockwell served as government house leader and energy and environment minister under Eves before resign in 2003 in the wake of a controversy over misuse of expenses.

He attempted to get back into municipal politics in 2013 but lost a vote to replace Doug Holyday on Toronto city council. He finished fourth in the riding of Etobicoke Centre in the 2014 municipal election.

Very saddened to hear about the passing of former MPP, cabinet minister, Speaker of the House, and long-time Tory family member Chris Stockwell. Rest in Peace. #onpoli #pcpo — Victor Fedeli (@VicFedeliMPP) February 12, 2018

Chris Stockwell was such a feisty & determined man who always spoke up passionately for the things he believed in. His dedication to municipal & provincial politics continued his family's commitment to public service. He'll be missed & I extend condolences to his family tonight. — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 12, 2018

Former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman called Stockwell a “tireless advocate” who served the public well.

“It is with great sadness that I learn of the passing of my former colleague Chris Stockwell,” Lastman said in a statement released Sunday night.

“From our days together on the Metropolitan Toronto Council to our dealings when he was an Ontario Cabinet Minister and when I was Mayor of Toronto, Chris was very passionate about serving the people who we were elected to represent.”