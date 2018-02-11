Canada defeats Kenya by 59 runs to register third straight cricket win

WINDHOEK, Namibia – Canada’s national cricket team defeated Kenya by 59 runs Sunday in the first qualifying stage of the ICC World Cricket League.

It was Canada’s third win in as many games. The Canadians’ earlier victories came over Oman and United Arab Emirates.

Canada is among six countries in this event. The top two squads will advance to the another qualifier for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The Canadians face Namibia on Monday.