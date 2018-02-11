3 injured in explosion at Mississauga commercial business

Three people are being taken to hospital after reports of an explosion in Mississauga on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Hurontario and Dundas Streets area at around 7:30 a.m.

Peel paramedics say one man suffered serious injuries while a woman and young boy suffered minor injuries.

Hurontario Street is closed in both directions from Dundas Street to Hillcrest Avenue. There is no word on when it will reopen at this time.

