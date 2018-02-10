Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Russia issued no arrest warrant for Soros
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 10, 2018 7:30 am EST
Last Updated Feb 10, 2018 at 8:00 am EST
The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not seek an international arrest warrant for billionaire liberal philanthropist George Soros, despite the claims of several false stories widely shared on social media.
It refuted multiple sites’ claims that Putin had banned Soros from Russia last year for trying to destabilize its economy in the early 1990s.
Soros, a frequent target of false news stories, is not wanted by any country for arrest and extradition, according to a list compiled by the international law enforcement organization Interpol.
____
This is part of The Associated Press’ ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform.
