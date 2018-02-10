Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Norovirus outbreak in South Korea caused no deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 10, 2018 7:26 am EST
Last Updated Feb 10, 2018 at 8:00 am EST
A story shared widely online that claims a norovirus outbreak at the Pyeongchang Olympics has led to fatalities is false.
The story on the AmericasFreedomFighters site correctly reported that over 100 people have been infected since Feb. 1 with norovirus, according to the local Olympics organizing committee. About 1,200 people have been sequestered at a youth training centre where security personnel for the games have been staying. The story’s headline falsely states that the outbreak is rare and has a “rapidly rising” death toll.
Norovirus is a common, infectious bug that causes unpleasant symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting but doesn’t require medical treatment. No deaths have been reported.
____
This is part of The Associated Press’ ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform
