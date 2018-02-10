NASA didn't pay people to smoke marijuana

NASA has been willing to pay volunteers up to $18,000 to stay in bed for 70 days — but not to smoke marijuana, despite the claims of a false story that has recirculated over the past several months.

The agency has paid people as part of a study to give scientists information on how the body would adapt to weightlessness in space. None of the studies involved marijuana use. The agency also hasn’t conducted bed rest studies in some time. A NASA spokesman has denied the story before, calling it “absolutely untrue,” since it first trended online.

