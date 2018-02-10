Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
NASA didn't pay people to smoke marijuana
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 10, 2018 7:35 am EST
Last Updated Feb 10, 2018 at 8:20 am EST
NASA has been willing to pay volunteers up to $18,000 to stay in bed for 70 days — but not to smoke marijuana, despite the claims of a false story that has recirculated over the past several months.
The agency has paid people as part of a study to give scientists information on how the body would adapt to weightlessness in space. None of the studies involved marijuana use. The agency also hasn’t conducted bed rest studies in some time. A NASA spokesman has denied the story before, calling it “absolutely untrue,” since it first trended online.
This is part of The Associated Press' ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform
