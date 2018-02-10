More snow on the way for southern Ontario

You could call it the calm before the next storm.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario, with a second round of snow expected to develop across the region over the weekend.

680 NEWS meteorologist Harold Hosein says roughly 5 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto and the GTA on Saturday.

“We’ve got an area of snow and rain south of the lower lakes and that snow is creeping up into the GTA” he said. “We’ll see an accumulation of about 5 centimetres (on Saturday) and it will taper off this evening accumulating 3 centimetres by about midnight or shortly after.”

Environment Canada says the rest of the night will be relatively calm with a lull in precipitation before another disturbance moves into the region early Sunday morning. Freezing rain is also expected, but conditions should improve by the start of the work week on Monday.