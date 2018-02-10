Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
More snow on the way for southern Ontario
by News Staff
Posted Feb 10, 2018 8:31 am EST
Last Updated Feb 10, 2018 at 8:50 am EST
Snow falling in Toronto on Feb. 7, 2018. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy
You could call it the calm before the next storm.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario, with a second round of snow expected to develop across the region over the weekend.
680 NEWS meteorologist Harold Hosein says roughly 5 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto and the GTA on Saturday.
“We’ve got an area of snow and rain south of the lower lakes and that snow is creeping up into the GTA” he said. “We’ll see an accumulation of about 5 centimetres (on Saturday) and it will taper off this evening accumulating 3 centimetres by about midnight or shortly after.”
Environment Canada says the rest of the night will be relatively calm with a lull in precipitation before another disturbance moves into the region early Sunday morning. Freezing rain is also expected, but conditions should improve by the start of the work week on Monday.
