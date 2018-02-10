Third suspect sought after boy shot in shoulder

Police have identified a man accused of firing shots into a home in the city’s east end, injuring a 10-year-old boy.

It’s alleged around 11:45 p.m. on June 3, 2016, three suspects fired 13 shots into a home near Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue.

Five people were inside, including a 10-year-old boy, who was hit in the shoulder. He underwent surgery in hospital.

On June 22, 2016, police arrested Jaden Sauve, 20, of Toronto, and a 16-year-old Toronto boy, and charged them with several offences, including discharging a firearm, aggravated assault and disguise with intent.

Now, police have identified the third suspect, John Brown-Fetterly, 24, of Toronto.

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach. He should be considered armed, violent and dangerous.