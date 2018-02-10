Loading articles...

In Photos: Day 1 at the Winter Olympics

Last Updated Feb 10, 2018 at 7:37 pm EST

Robert Johansson, of Norway, reacts after his jump during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Norwegian ski jumper Robert Johansson and his manicured handlebar mustache was an early star on Day 1 of 2018 Winter Olympics

