Loading articles...

Vancouver Whitecaps sign right back Jake Nerwinski to contract extension

Last Updated Feb 9, 2018 at 9:00 pm EST

Vancouver Whitecaps' Jake Nerwinski, right, and Minnesota United's Sam Nicholson vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday September 13, 2017. The Whitecaps have signed right back Nerwinski to a contract extension through 2019, with options for 2020 and 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed right back Jake Nerwinski to a contract extension through 2019, with options for 2020 and 2021.

The 23-year-old from Lawrenceville, N.J., started 19 regular-season games for the Whitecaps in his rookie season. His five assists fell just one shy from matching Young-Pyo Lee’s club single-season record for a fullback and was second among rookies and third among all defenders.

“Jake has worked extremely hard, done a lot of the little things right, has shown a willingness to commit to our club, and has earned this new contract,” Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson said in a statement Friday. “Jake is a pleasure to work with day in, day out, and will only continue to push himself to get better.”

Nerwinski won the Whitecaps’ Most Promising Player Award in 2017.

“This means a lot,” Nerwinski said in a release. “This club has put a lot of trust in me. They said at the beginning of last year, if I showed well, played well, they would reward me, and I’m thankful to all the coaches and my teammates. I love this city, I landed in a great place, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Whitecaps open their season March 4 against the Montreal Impact.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies