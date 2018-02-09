GTA could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Sunday

The GTA is in for snowy Friday and weekend, with the potential for up to 25 centimetres of snow by Sunday night.

Lots of snow on the way for #Toronto #GTA. Snow totals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Feb 9-11) could be close to 25cm. Tune to #680News for complete forecast details — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) February 9, 2018



Environment Canada issued a special weather for Toronto and much of the GTA, calling for between four and eight centimetres of snow on Friday.

“This snowfall is expected to mainly impact the afternoon commute,” the national weather agency said.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the first wave of snow is forecast to start after 10 a.m. and is expected to taper off this evening.

However, the snow returns on Saturday morning, Jill said, with three to seven centimetres expected to fall.

Then on Sunday, the GTA will have to shovel through another round of snow, bringing with it another three to seven centimetres of snow.

And in case you were wondering, spring arrives on March 20.