GTA could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Sunday

Last Updated Feb 9, 2018 at 6:10 am EST

The GTA is in for snowy Friday and weekend, with the potential for up to 25 centimetres of snow by Sunday night.


Environment Canada issued a special weather for Toronto and much of the GTA, calling for between four and eight centimetres of snow on Friday.

“This snowfall is expected to mainly impact the afternoon commute,” the national weather agency said.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the first wave of snow is forecast to start after 10 a.m. and is expected to taper off this evening.

However, the snow returns on Saturday morning, Jill said, with three to seven centimetres expected to fall.

Then on Sunday, the GTA will have to shovel through another round of snow, bringing with it another three to seven centimetres of snow.

And in case you were wondering, spring arrives on March 20.

