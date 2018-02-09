Loading articles...

Canadian Olympic snowboarder Laurie Blouin carried off on stretcher

Last Updated Feb 9, 2018 at 5:29 am EST

Image Credit; Canadian Olympic Committee

Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin was carried off the Phoenix Park course on a stretcher after a nasty training fall on Friday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The reigning world champion in slopestyle fell heavily when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump.

In a statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Blouin “has been taken to the regional hospital as a precaution. She is conscious and alert and on her way back to the Village with a team doctor. Her condition will continue to be monitored.”

John666

Where’s selfie boy in all this?

February 09, 2018 at 8:37 am
rds65

@John666: They should have made a mogul out of him on one of the slalom ski slopes, Might as well be a lump there as much as he is here in Canada.

February 09, 2018 at 8:44 am
