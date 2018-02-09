Canadian Olympic snowboarder Laurie Blouin carried off on stretcher

Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin was carried off the Phoenix Park course on a stretcher after a nasty training fall on Friday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The reigning world champion in slopestyle fell heavily when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump.

This is Canadian Laurie Blouin, the reigning World Champion, on the sled after her crash in Slopestyle training just minutes ago. She looked to have landed a double on her final hit and then (seemingly) caught a rut and went down heavily. pic.twitter.com/e7vVVHvgd4 — Rob Snoek (@RobSnoekLIVE) February 9, 2018

In a statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Blouin “has been taken to the regional hospital as a precaution. She is conscious and alert and on her way back to the Village with a team doctor. Her condition will continue to be monitored.”