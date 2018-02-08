Loading articles...

Off-duty Toronto firefighter goes missing on Lake Placid trip

Last Updated Feb 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm EST

Search team at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, Feb. 8. 2018. Video still courtesy NBC 5

A Toronto firefighter who was on a ski trip in Lake Placid has been missing since Wednesday, the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association (TPFFA) confirmed to CityNews.

The 49-year-old firefighter went to Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid with a group of off-duty and retired firefighters, friends and family, TPFFA spokesman Frank Ramagnano said.

The group realized he went missing after the ski hills closed after 4 p.m.

Fellow firefighters found the missing man’s belongings in the lodge and his vehicle was still in the parking lot.

An aerial search was conducted on Thursday morning and a ground search is also underway.

