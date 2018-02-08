York Region teacher charged with sexual assault on student

A high school supply teacher with the York Catholic District School Board has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation after police allege she was involved in a sexual relationship with a male teenage student.

In a release, York regional police said they began an investigation on Jan. 26 after receiving information about the alleged relationship.

Marianna Riossi, 28, of Vaughan, is facing three counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Police allege she was involved with the student between October and December of 2017.

Riossi has worked with the York Catholic school board since 2014.

She’ll appear in court on March 6.