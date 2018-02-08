Arrest made in suspected QEW road rage crash that killed 1 woman

Ontario provincial police say an arrest has been made in a suspected road rage crash on the QEW last month that killed a 22-year-old woman.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Thursday the man who was arrested will be court for a bail hearing in the morning. Police have not elaborated on charges.

Male arrested in connection to deadly crash on QEW in Mississauga back on Jan 27 that may have been case of road rage. 22 y/o woman was killed when car allegedly stopped in left lane -causing 5 vehicles to slam into each other. Public tips helped lead to arrest. pic.twitter.com/SvwRz9OcyD — carl hanstke (@carl680) February 8, 2018

Video of suspect in deadly QEW crash leaving OPP Port Credit detachment and being taken to court for bail hearing. Male accused of driving car back on Jan27 that braked to stop in live lane—causing multi-vehicle crash that killed 22 y/o woman. Possible road rage. pic.twitter.com/dRokcOgdz9 — carl hanstke (@carl680) February 8, 2018

The chain-reaction crash happened on the Toronto-bound QEW just east of Cawthra Road around 10 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Police say a car going east on the QEW in Mississauga suddenly moved into the left lane in front of a line of cars and hit the brakes — causing five vehicles to slam into one another.

The driver of the car who allegedly started the crash then drove away, fleeing the scene without a scratch. Police are calling the crash an alleged act of road rage.

One of the vehicles slammed into the back of another car that was carrying three people, two women and a male driver. Two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of those people, Nicole Turcotte from Niagara Falls, later died.

Last week, Schmidt said police have received several tips about the car they were looking for.

