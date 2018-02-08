Loading articles...

1 dead in Mississauga house fire

A fatal house fire in Mississauga, Feb. 8, 2018. CITYNEWS

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Lorne Park Road near Lakeshore Road West around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details have been released.

There has been no word on how the fire started.

||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies