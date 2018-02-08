Driver arrested after hitting 2 pedestrians, fleeing scene

A driver is in custody after two people were struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.

It happened on Spadina Avenue near Queen Street West around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday.

One man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious condition but his injuries are not life-threatening. A woman, also in her 20s, was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the driver fled the scene but was tracked down and arrested. There is no word on charges.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.