Scarborough high school teacher charged with sex assault of student

A 42-year-old high school teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student.

It’s alleged Stephen Parkin, a music and history teacher at Winston Churchill Collegiate Institute in Scarborough, sexually assaulted the girl at the school on three occasions between late 2017 and Jan. 29.

Police arrested Parkin, a Courtice resident, on Monday and charged him with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He was due in court on March 20.

In a letter to parents, Winston Churchill Principal Ian Bain said the school immediately placed Parkin on “home assignment” and notified police when it learned of the allegations.

“While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt … we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly,” he said.

“The safety of our students is a top priority and we are committed to enforcing policies about their well-being.”

He said Toronto District School Board staff will be available to support students, and the school is holding a meeting on Monday to answer parents’ questions.