Surreal 'seen': Pedestrian walks along Hwy. 401 while truck drives backwards

It’s a jarring aberration among the routine roar of highway traffic; a pedestrian, walking alone along the side of Highway 401 in the middle of a snow storm.

The video was captured by CityNews viewer Daniel Wilkes, who noticed the lone figure trudging through the snow perilously close to live traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 404.

Wilkes pulled out his camera and began filming from his balcony, zooming in to isolate the person’s dark clothing against the backdrop of white as a heavy snowfall blanketed Toronto Wednesday.

At one point the scene becomes even more surreal – and dangerous – as a white truck starts driving backwards on the highway. The truck stops near the pedestrian momentarily, before proceeding.

CityNews has reached out to the Ontario Provincial Province, who were not immediately available for comment.