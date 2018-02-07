Loading articles...

SIU investigating after man, 29, seriously injured in Oshawa crash

The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. CITYNEWS

The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding an early-morning crash east of Toronto left a man seriously injured.

The Special Investigations Unit says a Durham regional police officer began following a vehicle of interest in Oshawa at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A short time later, the SIU says, the car crashed into a fence and the occupants fled the scene.

The SIU says two suspects were arrested nearby with the help of the police canine unit.

The agency says a 29-year-old man was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

 

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

G F

Nothing to investigate – Fleeing from Police ? ( The dog is also an ‘officer’ ) – all they had to do was pull over…..obviously had something to hide or already had criminal records….

February 07, 2018 at 6:46 pm