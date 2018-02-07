N.S. man who rescued couple in overturned vehicle was helping those 'in need'

KENTVILLE, N.S. – A 33-year-old Nova Scotia carpenter says his action in removing two people from an overturned car in a ditch filled with icy water was just a natural reaction to people in need.

Richard Kirk initially told nobody but his wife about how he had helped Alex Pineo and Cassidy Jones from their vehicle when it went off the road near Kentville on Friday evening.

But he says word soon travelled through social media about his efforts as the two young people attempted to reach out and thank him.

Kirk said in an interview today that he came across the crashed vehicle as he was driving back to his home in Hall’s Harbour from Wolfville.

He heard Pineo and Jones inside the vehicle shouting for help and saying that water from the ditch was flowing into the vehicle.

Kirk propped his body against the ditch’s bank and used his 200-pound frame to gently rock the vehicle to the point where he could pull open a door and allow the pair to escape the car.