'I’m the only person who can defeat Kathleen Wynne:' Caroline Mulroney

Caroline Mulroney says she’s the only person in the Ontario PC leadership race who can defeat Kathleen Wynne.

In an interview with Maclean’s magazine, Mulroney responded to questions about her lack of political leadership, her famous father and why the time was right for her to jump into the political spotlight.

Despite having grown up in the shadow of her father, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, her opponents will be quick to seize on the fact she has very little political experience. Mulroney says experience hasn’t proven to be beneficial when it comes to the current political landscape in Ontario.

“Kathleen Wynne has a lot of political experience and it’s what got us into this mess in the first place,” she tells Jen Gerson of Maclean’s.

“The more I knock on doors, the more I hear from people that they’re angry. We need to deliver change in Ontario, and I’m running because I’m the only person who can defeat Kathleen Wynne.”

“I’m a new generation in politics and I think that that’s what people are really looking for in Queen’s Park, a new way of doing things.”

As for her famous name, Mulroney says she is more than “just a prime minister’s daughter.”

“I’ve always been a conservative because I believe that government’s not always the solution,” she said. “You’ve got to empower people to make the best decisions for themselves. I learned it from my family but I also learned it from the party, and from my own education.”

Mulroney is one of three candidates who have publicly declared their intentions to seek the leadership of the party in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that forced Patrick Brown to step down.

Christine Elliott, who previously ran for the leadership and came up short, and former Toronto councillor and mayoral hopeful Doug Ford have also joined the race.