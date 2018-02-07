Canadian bystander shot in Cancun: Mexican media

A Canadian bystander was hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting in a suburb of Cancun on Saturday evening, according to reports by Mexican media.

Riviera Maya News reports the man was caught in the crossfire between police and a vehicle that was fleeing the area. The vehicle crashed into a roundabout and one of the men running from the car was arrested.

On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CityNews that a Canadian citizen was hospitalized in Mexico following a shooting.

In a statement to CityNews, the Global Affairs spokesperson said “consular officials in Mexico are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular services to the Canadian and the family.To protect the privacy of the individual concerned, further details cannot be released.‎‎”