Man pens own obit to say only regret was not seeing end of Coronation Street

COLE HARBOUR, N.S. – Shannon Leonard Churchill left the world with a single regret: not knowing how Coronation Street will end.

The 44-year-old Newfoundland man makes the quirky claim in an obituary he wrote for himself before dying from colon cancer “peacefully at home” on Jan. 31.

In his mostly light-hearted tribute, Churchill says he “had a great life with too few regrets to even be sure they really existed,” adding that he dearly wanted to know how the popular show concluded.

He writes that he married his best friend, was in a cage with a lion — qualifying that this was not his wife — spent years enjoying the freedom of motorcycle riding and visited his “second home of Ireland.”

Shannon, who was from Newfoundland but lived with his wife Melissa in Cole Harbour, N.S., offers some advice to people reading his obituary Monday — make bucket lists, “get off your butts” and start checking off items because life is short and only runs out.

He finishes the touching note by thanking his family and suggesting that donations could be made to the Nova Scotia SPCA or the Hope for Wildlife animal sanctuary.