Toronto Wolfpack sign Australian back Jack Butler-Fleming from York City

TORONTO – Toronto Wolfpack have signed Jack Butler-Fleming from York City Knights.

The 26-year-old Australian, who can either play centre or wing, began his career in his native Australia with Wentworthville Magpies in Sydney’s Western Suburbs before moving to Super League side Hull Kingston Rovers in December 2016.

He made nine appearances for Hull KR in 2017, scoring five tries before suffering a knee injury. He moved to York City Knights, initially on loan, midway through the season.

Butler-Fleming made his York debut against the Wolfpack in Toronto’s lone loss of the season in the third-tier league now know as Betfred League 1.

“We have been monitoring Jake’s progress following his great performance against the Wolfpack earlier in the year and I’d like to (chairman) Jon Flatman and York for their support of this move,” Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley said in a statement.

“From speaking to Jake I know he was really keen to return to full time playing in the Championship, with a chance for promotion back to the Super League.”

Toronto, which opened it season in the second-tier Betfred Championship with a 34-12 win at Leigh Centurions on Sunday, visits Barrow on Sunday.