Recent editorials published in Nebraska newspapers

Omaha World Herald. January 31, 2018

State should make it easier to test for HIV, not harder

Positive.

That word has long been a negative for people who, out of fear, resist being tested for the human immunodeficiency virus.

The fear is understandable, given the serious damage the virus does to the immune system and the long-term likelihood of HIV developing into full-blown AIDS.

But it’s misplaced. Drug therapies are showing substantial progress in prolonging the time between an HIV diagnosis and the worst symptoms, extending lives and adding quality to those years. Doctors have even found treatments that prevent pregnant mothers from passing HIV to their unborn children.

States interested in promoting public health should do all they can to encourage people to be tested for HIV.

On this score, Nebraska lags. An outdated state law makes it easier to delay HIV testing that can extend the lives of those tested, their partners and their children. The law requires those who want to be tested for HIV to provide written consent to be tested. It requires medical professionals to counsel those seeking a test about what the results might mean.

Such state laws were common in the 1990s, when Americans were still learning about AIDS and frightened about how it might spread. Nebraska is the last state with the law on the books.

HIV tests should be handled like most other similar tests, where a patient must opt out of specific screenings of bodily fluids instead of opting in.

Medical associations nationally are pushing to lower barriers to testing. Nebraska’s law appears to be on its way out, judging by the 36-0 first-round vote on Legislative Bill 285, a repeal measure introduced by Omaha State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan.

Removing such hurdles to testing can’t come quickly enough.

_______

The Grand Island Independent. February 1, 2018.

It’s time for all to say no to human trafficking

No matter how much people want to deny it, human trafficking is a problem throughout the United States and even in Nebraska.

Officials throughout the country are now listening to law enforcement officers and victim advocates and looking for ways to combat human trafficking.

A four-part series last month by Independent reporter Kelli Rollin shed light on the topic and made clear that even in Central Nebraska people need to be watching out for it.

Sex trafficking is a major problem and unfortunately, the victims are often young people. Too often, young women growing up in the foster system see little in their future, fall under the spell of a trafficker, and then are led into a life of sex trafficking. Many are held almost as prisoners.

And these days, the internet, mainly the dark web, has made it easier for traffickers to connect with individuals willing to pay for sex.

Now, though, advocates for sex trafficking victims are fighting back. They are making the public aware of the issue, seeking to rescue trafficking victims.

They urge people to look for signs such as victims:

Not knowing where they are

Always on the go

With a lot of fast food bags in their vehicle

With no personal documents such as an ID

Unable to speak for themselves

With no local address

Fearful of social interaction

Not dressed for the weather

With an excessive amount of cash on them

Also last month, Attorney General Doug Peterson and other state officials announced a campaign against the customers of sex traffickers. Called Demand An End, it is a public awareness campaign addressing child sex trafficking.

The campaign’s purpose is to let buyers know that they will face stiff punishment in Nebraska. It builds on the momentum of LB289, a bill that, when enacted into law, increased the penalties on those who are involved in sex trafficking. The new law now holds buyers responsible, penalizing them as traffickers, according to the attorney general.

In essence, the campaign is seeking to end the demand for sex trafficking services, particularly from young victims. The campaign will target locations along Interstate 80, such at truck stops, restaurants and gas stations, where hookups can occur.

“Although it is very troubling to know that young people are being trafficked in Nebraska, I am encouraged that so many Nebraskans have united to fight child sex trafficking,” Peterson said. “Together, we must demand an end to this form of slavery.”

The public can do their part, too. If you suspect sex trafficking is occurring, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or the Central Nebraska Human Trafficking Outreach at (308) 325-2295.

Society needs to step up and say that this is wrong and it must end. Traffickers should be arrested and punished and know that Central Nebraskans are watching and working to put an end to this abuse.

___

Lincoln Journal Star. January 31, 2018

State park upgrades mark bold facelift

A $35 million renovation effort at four Nebraska state parks and recreation areas is geared toward getting more Nebraskans and out-of-state visitors outdoors.

That’s no doubt a worthwhile goal. But the three-year plan has progressed to become less about blueprints and more about reality. Now, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s drive to use private funding to create what they’ve branded as “venture parks” represents a positive paradigm shift that should attract a different type of user to a different type of experience on the state’s public lands.

Upgrades to Mahoney and Platte River state parks and Louisville and Schramm state recreation areas will add both amenities and attractions that will help carry out the parks’ missions in new ways.

In particular, Mahoney represents the model of a recreation area that is more than just getting in touch with nature. Pitched as Game and Parks’ year-round park, the sprawling open space near Ashland boasts a variety of both indoor and outdoor activities – and has long been presumed to be Nebraska’s busiest state park.

Improvements to that park and nearby sites represent an intriguing, different new means to the same end for Game and Parks. Nebraskans should experience them, while state officials should keep a very close eye on their use.

Expanding those kinds of options to other nearby parks along the Platte River that aren’t as heavily trafficked makes sense to attract those who live around Lincoln and Omaha. Ultimately, if these efforts prove successful, the state should pursue other nontraditional draws to certain other sites around Nebraska.

Striking a balance between Nebraska’s natural beauty and these new-age attractions can’t come at the expense of the traditional outdoor experience. So far, though, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Some landmarks, such as Smith Falls State Park east of Valentine or Indian Cave State Park near Shubert, would be scarred by such additions. However, others – including several natural and manmade lakes at recreation areas, several of which are around Lincoln – could be enhanced through ideas similar to the zipline course or the more luxurious, so-called “glamping” cabins being installed at Mahoney.

Nebraska’s eight state parks and 58 state recreation areas aim to capture, preserve and celebrate the varied wilderness that transforms several times between the eastern and western borders. But these additions aren’t for every site and could detract from the state’s natural gems.

If these venture parks are indeed a success, though, they represent a nearly boundless template that could reinvent several of Nebraska’s open spaces with increased attractions and increased attendance.

______

McCook Daily Gazette. January 31, 2018

Stop making excuses, start planning vacations

We urged everyone to file their tax return as early as possible, so we hope you’ll indulge us with one more piece of advice:

Plan your vacation early as well.

National Plan for Vacation Day was actually Tuesday, but if you do it soon, you’ll be far ahead of the 46 per cent of Americans who fail to set aside time to plan their vacation time each year.

The Nebraska Tourism Commission is trying to change that.

Sixty-six per cent of Nebraska employees leave vacation time unused, for a total of nearly 5 million stays unused. Nationally, more than half of Americans fail to use all their time off, creating a stockpile of 662 million unused vacation days.

“Nebraska is celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day because it’s time for Americans to reclaim their vacation days,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “By planning, we can all reap the benefits of taking a break while giving yourself something to look forward to, like maybe a trip to or across our beautiful state.”

Like any accomplishment, planning pays off.

Nebraska Tourism would naturally like to see Nebraskans or visitors spend some of that time off in our state, since unused vacation time represents a potential $382 million boost to our state’s economy.

Southwest Nebraska is well positioned to host both in-state and out-of-state visitors, with our great hunting fishing, golfing and other leisure time opportunities.

The United States is the only first-world country that doesn’t require companies to provide paid annual leave or holidays, although most do. France leads with requiring 30 days of paid annual leave and one paid national holiday.

More than 600 organizations, representing all 50 states, got together to encourage Americans to plan for vacation. Find out more at ProjectTimeOff.com/Plan or use #PlanForVacation for an online conversation.

Closer to home — and we do hope you will explore the many great Nebraska opportunities — check out VisitNebraska.com or Visit Nebraska on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

___