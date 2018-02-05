Caroline Mulroney touts major change for party in first campaign event

TORONTO – Caroline Mulroney, the latest addition to Ontario’s Progressive Conservative leadership race, touted a need for major change in the party in her first campaign event.

She told a crowd of supporters in Toronto that a last-minute leadership race may be difficult for the party, but also presented an opportunity for the Conservatives to make necessary changes.

Mulroney says she would support cuts in hydro rates, tax cuts and rebates for child care if elected as premier.

Mulroney, who is the daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, is up against former city councillor Doug Ford and former leadership contender Christine Elliott in the race.

The Ontario Conservatives are in the midst of a rushed leadership after Patrick Brown resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

The allegations, which were made by two women, have not been verified by The Canadian Press.