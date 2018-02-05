10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. DOW SHEDS 1,175 POINTS IN BIGGEST SINGLE-DAY DROP

The losses erase the stock market’s gains from the start of the year as investors fret over signs of inflation and rising interest rates.

2. WHOM TRUMP IS ACCUSING OF DISLOYALTY

The president labels Democrats of being “un-American” and perhaps even “treasonous” for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address.

3. HOUSE PANEL VOTES TO RELEASE DEMS’ REBUTTAL

The document — intended to counter a formerly secret GOP memo on the Russia investigation — now goes to Trump, who has five days to decide whether to declassify it.

4. HOW SUPER BOWL RATINGS STACKED UP

An estimated 103.4 million TV viewers watched the Eagles defeat the Patriots — the smallest audience since 2009, Nielsen says.

5. GOP LAWMAKERS PUSH BUDGET PACT

The era of trillion-dollar budget deficits is about to make a comeback — and a brewing budget deal could mean their return comes as early as next year.

6. WHAT LED TO DEADLY AMTRAK CRASH

Federal authorities say a railway signalling system was down for maintenance when a passenger train crashed into a freight locomotive in South Carolina, killing two and injuring scores more.

7. REVAMP OF VOTING MAP CAN PROCEED

The Supreme Court will allow a court-ordered redrawing of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts, raising Democratic hopes for this fall’s elections.

8. US GYMNASTICS DOCTOR GETS ANOTHER PRISON SENTENCE

The many sexual assault victims of Larry Nassar vow to keep fighting for accountability in the scandal that raised alarms about the sport’s ask-no-questions culture.

9. ‘FRASIER’S’ JOHN MAHONEY DEAD AT 77

The actor played the cranky, blue-collar dad — a counterpoint to pompous sons Frasier and Niles — on the hit “Cheers” spinoff.

10. WHY SOUND OF SILENCE WILL FOLLOW PAUL SIMON TOUR

The 76-year-old musician announces he will quit the road after a series of gigs ending in London in July.